Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,613 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,654,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

STN stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 73,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,691. Stantec has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

