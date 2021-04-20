Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Company?s goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. 52,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,519. The stock has a market cap of $215.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of -2.25. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. As a group, research analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centogene in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

