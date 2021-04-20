General L.P. Standard Sells 909,090 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of Bally’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $12,006,568.00.

NYSE BALY traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.86 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.67.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BALY. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,189,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $7,483,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $739,000.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

