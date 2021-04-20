Rodney C. Favaron Sells 28,989 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 206,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Upland Software by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.