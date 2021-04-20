Brokerages Set SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Price Target at GBX 393.33

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 386.86 ($5.05).

SSPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

SSP Group stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 310.90 ($4.06). 1,841,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 341.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 304.54.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

