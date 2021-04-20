Berkshire Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Berkshire Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $323.49. 135,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,637,113. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.51 and a 52 week high of $328.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

