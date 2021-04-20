Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,283 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.8% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $108.61 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

