Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) to Announce -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 97.35%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ NEPT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. 1,510,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,905. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $195.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

