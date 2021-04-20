Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages have commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.47. 946,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,921. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 438.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $36,952.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,812,379.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $25,645,484.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 475,773 shares of company stock worth $22,429,969. 33.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

