Berkshire Bank Buys 5,304 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Berkshire Bank increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Berkshire Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,067,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 56,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 415,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,766,373. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $53.18. The company has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

