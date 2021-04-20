Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HVRRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HVRRY traded down $2.65 on Tuesday, reaching $91.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $94.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.