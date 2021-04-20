Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $34.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWLIF traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

