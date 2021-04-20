Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.97. 192,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,260,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.22. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.