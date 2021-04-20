$0.08 EPS Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen started coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MP Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NYSE MP traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $27.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,769,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,386. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $615,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

