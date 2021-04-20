PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.75 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.09. The stock has a market cap of $199.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.