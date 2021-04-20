Brokerages Set Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Price Target at €134.83

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €135.33 ($159.22).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ML. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of ML traded down €1.20 ($1.41) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €123.30 ($145.06). 303,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,093. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €110.66.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

