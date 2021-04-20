Cube (AUTO) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, Cube has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cube coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cube has a market cap of $7.24 million and $202.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00067665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00092117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.97 or 0.00637150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00046366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Buying and Selling Cube

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AUTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.