0x 24-Hour Volume Tops $334.16 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One 0x coin can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00003062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $334.16 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0x has traded down 26% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00067665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020621 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00092117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.97 or 0.00637150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00046366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

0x is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

