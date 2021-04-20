Surevest LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

PayPal stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,259,114. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.41 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

