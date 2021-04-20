TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.88

Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 186702 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGBD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The company has a market cap of $754.72 million, a P/E ratio of -80.65 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $36.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 million. Analysts expect that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,589,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after buying an additional 74,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TCG BDC by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

