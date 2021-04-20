Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $159.07

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.07 and last traded at $158.85, with a volume of 585070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.94.

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.43. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,360 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,738,000 after acquiring an additional 14,026 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,202,000 after acquiring an additional 234,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,008,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,465,000 after acquiring an additional 126,236 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

