Analysts Set Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Target Price at $41.18

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHLS. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

NASDAQ SHLS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 742,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.61. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 million.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

