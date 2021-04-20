DREP (DREP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $27.62 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One DREP coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00067415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020740 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00092184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.12 or 0.00638227 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,454.09 or 0.06104561 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

