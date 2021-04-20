XinFin Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.50 Million (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0995 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and approximately $10.50 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XinFin Network alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $723.30 or 0.01278311 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,660,258,725 coins and its circulating supply is 12,260,258,725 coins. The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XDCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for XinFin Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XinFin Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.