Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Verint Systems (VRNT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Verint Systems (NASDAQ: VRNT):

4/8/2021 – Verint Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

4/1/2021 – Verint Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Verint Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $89.00 to $60.00.

3/31/2021 – Verint Systems was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

VRNT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $52.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.55.

Get Verint Systems Inc alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 10,396 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $477,488.28. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 7,617 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $349,924.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,044.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock worth $8,371,996 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 370.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $13,579,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,156,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.