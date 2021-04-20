CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

CAI stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 267,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64. CAI International has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $710.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.74.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. Equities analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CAI International by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of CAI International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CAI International by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of CAI International by 1,371.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

