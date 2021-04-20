Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.09.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.92. 1,266,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,295. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.14 million. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 58,034 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 50,635 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.