Optas LLC Has $29.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Optas LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 9.4% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.10. 45,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,832. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

