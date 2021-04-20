ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $31,012.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,397,874 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

