Analysts Anticipate Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,710,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $3,057,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 121,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,432. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.