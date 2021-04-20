HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives $38.33 Average PT from Brokerages

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Renaissance Capital lowered HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Shares of HHR stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 88,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,073. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 0.57. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHR. State Street Corp purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in HeadHunter Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.