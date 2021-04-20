JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will report sales of $44.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.50 million to $45.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $202.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $204.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $264.49 million, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $273.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 367,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Israel V. Limited Partne Gemini sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $10,523,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in JFrog by 1,509.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.76. 448,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,368. JFrog has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average of $61.07.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

