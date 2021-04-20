Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNDC. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 115,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,257. The company has a market capitalization of $319.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landec will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $95,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James G. Hall acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,151 shares in the company, valued at $415,783.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 99,515 shares of company stock worth $1,016,470. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after buying an additional 615,069 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

