Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives $13.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

LNDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 115,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,257. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $319.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that Landec will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 72,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 99,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,470 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 151,075 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,119,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 459,223 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 615,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 332,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 366,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

