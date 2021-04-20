Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $8.99 on Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.99 or 0.00015834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $512.39 million and approximately $88.32 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00061895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00272750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004373 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00025843 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.42 or 0.00929334 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.20 or 0.00650540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,725.79 or 0.99952975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,017,914 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

