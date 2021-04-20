Binance Coin (BNB) Price Reaches $573.84 on Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $573.84 or 0.01011120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $88.05 billion and $8.95 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
