$50.37 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will announce sales of $50.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $289.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $289.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $406.20 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telos.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Telos by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $396,000.
Shares of NASDAQ TLS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 387,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,357. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84.
Telos Company Profile
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.