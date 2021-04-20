Rally Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last week, Rally has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a market cap of $120.21 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00061895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00272750 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004373 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00025843 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.42 or 0.00929334 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.20 or 0.00650540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,725.79 or 0.99952975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,001,609 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

