TRON Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $9.45 billion and approximately $5.25 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000973 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003571 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000533 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

