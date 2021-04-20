Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,775 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.0% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,867 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $176,712,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $8,400,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.79.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.13. 84,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

