Sabal Trust CO Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,656 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 358,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,064,348. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $213.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

