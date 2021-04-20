Sabal Trust CO Has $33.43 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $33,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.11 on Tuesday, hitting $80.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $77.75. The firm has a market cap of $158.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

