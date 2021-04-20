Lotto (LOTTO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.27 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Lotto has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a market capitalization of $307.51 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lotto alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.00 or 0.00465325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000979 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.