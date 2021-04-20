International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Posts Earnings Results

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.16. The stock had a trading volume of 798,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,636. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average is $124.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

