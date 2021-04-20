Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.12-5.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.4-19.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.4 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.69-1.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.89.

Shares of NYSE:THC traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.09. 46,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $3.62. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

