International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS.

NYSE:IBM traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.35. The stock had a trading volume of 512,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $137.07.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.