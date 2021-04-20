Konomi Network Price Reaches $2.68 on Major Exchanges (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $21.40 million and $4.17 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can currently be bought for $2.68 or 0.00004738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00067405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00020432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00091301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.51 or 0.00643151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,989,112 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KONOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.