$70.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report sales of $70.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.20 million and the lowest is $66.00 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $36.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $209.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.30 million to $217.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $354.37 million, with estimates ranging from $300.02 million to $422.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.12 million.

LSPD has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

NYSE:LSPD traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $64.08. The company had a trading volume of 852,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

