Zacks: Analysts Anticipate VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.38). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,219,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.81. 1,095,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,147,735. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a market cap of $246.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.