OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ING Group assumed coverage on OCI in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on OCI in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get OCI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCINF traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. 3,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435. OCI has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.